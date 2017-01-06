Tory peer Michael Heseltine fined £5k after he knocked down a cyclist in his Jaguar in Northamptonshire

Former Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine has been landed with a £5,000 fine after knocking down a cyclist in Northamptonshire and breaking the rider's arm in four places.

The 83-year-old Tory grandee was driving his green Jaguar XJL along a country lane near his home onto the B4525 in Thenford, on June 19, when he pulled out and collided with a cyclist.

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed the man on the bicycle received substantial injuries including four breaks to his left arm and injuries to his knees. The damage required plates, pins and knee braces to be fitted.

Mr Heseltine appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday) to plead guilty to a charge of driving without due car and attention.

The peer, nicknamed "Tarzan" after an incident in which he swung the ceremonial mace around his head in 1976, was fined £5,000 and had his driving licence endorsed with five points.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge and court costs of £85.

In a statement this afternoon, Lord Heseltine apologised for the incident.

He said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly to the pedal cyclist.

"My overriding concern has always been his well-being.”

Heseltine's legal team at London-based DWF LLP, said the Lord had made the crossing several times in the past without incident.

On June 19, he claims to have looked to his right and saw that no vehicles were coming, before moving out across the main carriageway.

However he said he had not seen a pedal cyclist coming down the hill, as his view was obscured by the "combination of the curve in the lane and the uncut vegetation."

The Lord's legal team claimed that, only a few days after the collision, the vegetation was cut giving a clear view to the right along the main carriageway from where Lord Heseltine had emerged.

His legal team added that he has only recently been considered as fit to drive by his doctors.