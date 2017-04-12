Towcester gastro-pub named best in Northamptonshire in national awards

A popular dining venue in Towcester has been named the best pub in Northamptonshire in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2017.

The pub, which opened 18 months ago in the heart of Towcester, has been selected as the Northamptonshire County Winner in the awards, which recognise the best pubs in Britain.

Nightspot 185 Watling Street impressed the award judges with the quality of its food and drink offers, its regular events, the pub’s design, its staff training and business development.

Hannah Strudwick, 185’s general manager, said: “We are over the moon that the 185 team’s hard work has been recognised in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2017.

“We are really proud of the great pub we have created for the people of Towcester and Northamptonshire and would like to thank all our customers for their continuing support.

“We will continue to offer our customers a fantastic home from home environment and excellent food, drink and service as well as keeping on exciting them with fresh experiences and events, with lots of fantastic things coming up over the summer.”

The pub is one of six county winners in the East Midlands region who will now vie to be named regional champion and compete for the overall title of National Pub & Bar of the Year 2017.

The overall winner selected from the 12 regional champions and will be announced at an awards ceremony on May 23 in London.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar Magazine which organises the National Pub & Bar Awards, said: “Congratulations to 185 Watling Street. It is a great business with a quality food and drink offer and exciting regular events.”