Town’s ‘thank you’ to former tea room owner

The former owner of Jennie Wren’s tea rooms, in Winslow, was treated to a surprise celebration on Monday.

Following the closure of the Market Square tea rooms, Winslow Big Society and Winslow Town Council organised the surprise event at the bowls club, to thank Katrina Davies for her contribution to the town.

About 60 people, including family, customers and cyclists, enjoyed tea, coffee and homemade cakes.

Katrina was presented with a certificate and a glass paperweight by town councillor David Barry and Sue Keane, of Winslow Big Society.