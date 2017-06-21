Trailer carrying hay bales catches fire near Swanbourne

A trailer carrying more than 50 bales of hay caught fire in Swanbourne yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), causing Winslow Road to be closed overnight.

Four fire crews were called to Winslow Road just before 5pm where a 45 foot long trailer which was carrying 53 bales of hay, each weighing around 250kg was ablaze.

A 15 metre stretch of hedgerow and a tree were damaged by the fire.

Fire crews from Winslow, Bletchley, Princes Risborough and Waddesdon attended with crews using four hose reels and two water tankers to tackle the incident.