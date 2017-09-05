BREAKING: Two injured in Market Hill collision

A collision between a car and a lorry on Market Hill, has left two people injured.

Emergency services responded to the incident, which happened before 9am this morning.

The driver of the vehicle, an elderly lady, has been airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance service said: “The driver of the car was an elderly female who had sustained minor injuries – she was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

“A pedestrian, also an elderly female, who had been struck by the car had sustained a serious leg injury as well as a head injury.”

The silver Vauxhall Corsa travelled through Market Hill, knocking over potted plants, market stalls and a post.

Thames Valley Police have said: “High St, Buckingham is closed after a car, believed to be driven by an elderly woman, collided with market stalls, injuring pedestrians.”

The high street and Moreton Road has since been reopened, but Market Hill remains closed.

Eyewitness Mino Omaghomi, 20, said: “It was a lot of noise all at once, I could smell burning before I could see what happened.”

“I saw loads of people moving to the scene and the car which had crashed in to the truck, covered with the roof of a stall. The front was completely gone.”

The car was moved from the scene at half past 11.

Cleanup is underway, with members of the public pitching in to clear debris and broken glass from the street.

Members of the public were keen to thank the Kings Head for providing teas and coffees for those affected, and the police.

Cee Jay, a waitress there, said: “It seemed like the sensible thing to do. The weather is horrible too, so we wanted to help everyone out.”