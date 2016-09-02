Two new doctors join town’s Swan Practice

Two new faces have joined Buckingham’s GP practice.

Dr Amabelle White and Dr Vinesh Mistry both joined The Swan Practice as permanent GPs during August.

Dr Vinesh Mistry

Dr White obtained her medical degree from Imperial College London. After working in Singapore for two years, she returned to the UK in 2013 and completed her GP training at The Swan Practice. She will be practice lead for undergraduate medical students.

Dr Vinesh Mistry, who will be working three days a week, is particularly interested in care of the elderly and medical education. Dr Mistry studied medicine at Birmingham, trained as a junior doctor in the Midlands, then worked in Australia before doing GP training in Milton Keynes.

On September 19 the practice will also welcome locum Dr Emily Moss, who is covering Dr Fish’s maternity leave.

Practice executive partner Dr Jonathan Pryse said: “We are delighted to welcome Amabelle and Vinesh to our team of GPs at The Swan Practice.

“We are making good progress amalgamating The Swan Practice with Verney Close Surgery, and are grateful for our patients’ patience during this time.

“The clinical databases will be merged between October 7 and 10, and at this stage patients will have increased flexibility regarding who and where they are seen.”