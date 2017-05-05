UKIP and Labour no longer represented at County Council - Lib Dems and Conservatives gain seats

UKIP and Labour have been erased from Bucks County Council in an election day cull which has seen some notable local faces lose their seat.

Robin Stuchbury, the Labour’s sole county councillor, who represented Buckingham West has been voted out by residents - losing out to Conservative Charlie Clare.

And UKIP’s four county councillors have also lost their seats. Party leader and former general election candidate Chris Adams lost his Wendover, Halton and Stoke Mandeville seat to Conservative Steve Bowles, his father Brian Adams lost his Aylesbury South West seat to Lib Dem Niknam Hussein, Andy Huxley lost his Aylesbury North West seat to Martin Paul Farrow of the Lib Dems and Alan Stevens lost his Great Missenden seat to Peter Ernest Charles Martin of the Conservatives.

Independent councillor Phil Gomm, who returned to his former party UKIP to contest his Aylesbury East seat, also lost out to Julie Ward of the Conservatives.

The council now features a strong Tory majority of 28 seats, with Lib Dems being the sole opposition with four seats.