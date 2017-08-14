University of Buckingham ranks top in the UK for satisfaction, despite student survey boycott

The University of Buckingham is the best university in the country for student satisfaction, topping the controversial National Student Survey (NSS) for the eighth time.

Buckingham shared the top spot with the University of St Andrews achieving a satisfaction score of 94%, five points higher than the University of Birmingham which was the highest scoring Russell Group institution.

Sir Anthony Seldon, Vice Chancellor at Buckingham, said: “The NSS remains the voice of the UK’s students and Buckingham is thrilled to be top once again. It is a shame for students when considering their choices that some universities have not been included in this year’s results”.

This years questionnaire was completed by 12,000 fewer students than last year, after National Union of Students leaders called for the survey to be boycotted.

High profile universities, such as Oxford and Cambridge, refused to take part after plans were announced to include NSS scores as part of the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), a Department of Education scheme for assessing quality of higher education teaching.

Universities that score highly through the TEF will be allowed to raise tuitions fees above £9000.

The University of Buckingham achieved a high mark across all categories of question, ranking top for quality of teaching, second for for organisation and management and third for quality of feedback. 92% of students agreed the university has helped them ‘achieve their best.’

Ms Stephanie Okeke, Student President, said “On behalf of the student body, we are satisfied with the results and are proud that our University has come out top once again. We are indeed satisfied with the teaching quality at the University of Buckingham and feel our voice is heard”.

Undergraduate students are asked to complete the survey in their final year, and to share their opinion on the quality of their experience at university.

The full breakdown of results can be found on the Higher Education Funding Council website.