University of Buckingham students to host art exhibition featuring work from Akeley Wood schoolchildren

An art exhibition focusing on medical conditions and how they affect us is opening at the University of Buckingham later this month.

http://www.buckinghamtoday.co.uk/news/education/picture-special-royal-latin-students-live-the-american-dream-during-half-term-trip-1-8225190

Co-curator of the Buckingham Collective exhibition Nicole Vaus

Organised by students from the university’s art and history schools, the exhibition brings together work from local schoolchildren and professional artists.

Project manager and exhibition curator Vijayshri Vaghela, an art history student at the university said: “The idea for the exhibition came because I wanted to encourage more working between university departments.

“I got the art and medicine departments to combine on this project and we went into Akeley Wood School and educated Year Seven students about diabetes.

“At the end of the session we asked the students to create some art to show their understanding of the topic.”

Project lead of the Buckingham Collective Cathie Morgan

This work will be shown at the exhibition ‘Ward’ which will be on at the university’s medical school on Chandos Road for one night only - Friday November 24.

It is open to all from 6.30pm through to 10pm with entry to the event free.

Alongside work by Akeley Wood students will be work by three professional artists - Janice Howard, whose video work will focus on Parkinson’s disease, Mita Vaghela, a sculptor and Poppy Nash, a textile artist, whose work will focus on diabetes.

Work by the Buckingham Art For All group will be displayed at the exhibition too.

If you are planning to attend please RSVP by e-mail to thebuckinghamcollective@gmail.com.

A separate exhibition event is also planned at the university in November when students art work will be combined into a student tapestry.

Students are looking to commission a three-dimension installation piece to be revealed alongside the tapestry on World Diabetes Day.