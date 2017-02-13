UPDATED: Gravedigger finds human remains at Buckingham Cemetery while creating new plot

A police forensic investigation was launched at a Buckingham cemetery this weekend following the discovery of unknown human remains.

An investigation into the remains, believed to be part of a skull, has now been picked up by archeologists.

Police crime scene investigation into a body found at Brackley Road Cemetary, Buckingham. PNL-171202-142331009

Part of the grave yard in Brackley Road was sealed off as a potential crime scene, and a blue police tent was errected so that investigations could be carried out.

A police investigation at the site is ongoing although early indications are that the remains could be of an archeological nature.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said this morning: “Thames Valley Police officers were called shortly before 3.30pm yesterday (11/2) to a report of human remains being discovered in Buckingham Cemetery in Brackley Road, Buckingham, while a new plot was being created.

“Although enquiries are in the early stages, it is believed the remains form part of an archaeological discovery.”