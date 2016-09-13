UPDATED: Man, 71, arrested after one-year-old boy dies following collision with car in Pitstone

A 71-year-old man from Cheddington has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and child neglect after a one-year-old boy died after he was involved in a collision with a car.

Police officers were called out to Long Hale, in Pitstone following a report at 3.20pm today (Tuesday) that a child had been involved in a collision with a vehicle. A one-year-old boy sadly died at the scene.

A Thames Valley police spokesman said a 71-year-old man from Cheddington had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and child neglect in connection with the incident and was released on bail until January 17.

A 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were also both arrested on suspicion of child neglect and were released on bail until January 16.

Supt Olly Wright, LPA Commander for Aylesbury Vale, has thanked the local community for their patience while officers carry out their investigations.

He said: “People in the community may notice officers in the area who are investigating the circumstances of this collision.

“I recognise incidents of this can be upsetting for residents, and I thank people for their patience whilst police officers carry out their enquiries in the village. If anyone wishes to raise any concerns or thinks they may have information which can assist in the investigation, they can approach and speak to a police officer in the area ,or call our non-emergency number 101.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

If you don’t want to speak directly to the police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111.