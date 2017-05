Mark Merchant, who absconded from Springhill open prison in Grendon Underwood on Thursday May 4, has been found, police said today (Friday).

Merchant, 40, has been located and returned to custody.

Police thanked the public and the media for sharing an appeal.

Merchant was jailed in 2007 for brandishing a 15in machete as he chased a group of youths through the streets of Northampton.