UPDATED: Two drivers injured after crash on the A413 at Hoggeston

Two women are being treated by paramedics after a crash on the A413 near Winslow during the morning rush hour.

The incident happened around 8.20am this morning on the A413 between Winslow and Whitchurch, near to the turning for Hoggeston.

The police say they were called to reports of a two vehicle collision between a white Mercedes and a white Audi.

Two ambulances attended the crash and freed the drivers, the only people in the two vehicles.

During the crash a 55-year-old female sustained a minor head injury while a 28-year-old female sustained a shoulder injury.

Both victims were taken to Milton Keynes Hospital.