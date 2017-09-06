Search

UPDATED: Twyford man found safe and well by police

Missing man Richard Jefford from Twyford was last seen on Tuesday September 5 in Nottinghamshire
Missing man Richard Jefford from Twyford was last seen on Tuesday September 5 in Nottinghamshire

A man from Twyford who went missing on Tuesday afternoon was found safe and well yesterday (Wednesday).

Richard Jefford, 36, has now been safely located.

Thames Valley Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to locate him.