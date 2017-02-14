Valentine’s Day Fun at Buckingham Day Nursery

Field House Day Nursery in Tingewick Road, Buckingham has been awash with pinks and reds as the children celebrate love and friendship in time for Valentine’s Day.

Children at this Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ nursery have been creating plaques keyrings which they have moulded out of clay for their ‘Valentines’. The crafts have continued with handmade cards for their parents.

The younger children have been enjoying the sensory experience of Valentines and have created shape with love heart moulds and glittery red gloop. They have also been mark making with different shades of rose scented paint.

Nursery Manager Kellie Seaton said; “The promotion of friendship is something that we encourage throughout a child’s journey with us at Field House. Valentine’s celebrations are an ideal opportunity to explore the importance of friendship further, in a meaningful way. We know parents value the lovely poems and handcrafted cards created for them and are a lovely gift at this time of year.”

Field House Day Nursery is part of the award-winning, employee-owned company the Childbase Partnership which has 43 day nurseries in the South of England and was one of only 165 UK organisations rated ‘Extraordinary’ by Best Companies in 2016.

For children aged six weeks to five years, the converted Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ farmhouse offers ‘innovative learning through play’ programmes in imaginative, age-appropriate rooms which have access to a large garden with all-year-round secure playand learning areas.

Individuality is respected and celebrated by highly trained and experienced staff dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for each and every child at this warm and friendly nursery.