VIDEO: Comedian gives an alternative take on Buckingham’s controversial Speaker issue

A comedian has visited Buckingham for the latest in his series of satirical political videos.

London-based Jay Foreman is the creator of the online series ‘Politics Unboringed’ which is aimed at young people who want to find out about the UK political system.

He is releasing fresh episodes ahead of next month’s general election, with one focusing on the ‘Speaker situation’, where the main political parties have not opposed John Bercow in Buckingham at the previous two general elections.

Mr Foreman said: “I started this series of videos because I saw there was a gap in the online market.

“It is hard to find entertaining videos about politics and I wanted to have a go at making it fun.

“I decided to come to Buckingham because not many people know about the Speaker situation and it is a controversial issue.”

Mr Foreman spent one hour in the town, filming some links and talking to people.

He said: “Most people agreed that it was insane that the main parties do not stand against the Speaker.

“Some people said it was not fair, and another person said the Tories would win Buckingham anyway so their vote wouldn’t make a difference.”

The video was first posted online on Tuesday May 16 and as of Wednesday afternoon (17th) had received more than 39,000 views.

Mr Foreman said: “A lot of people have said good things about John Bercow and he is well-liked.”

On his impressions of the town, Mr Foreman said: “I really like Buckingham and it would be a nice place to live.

“I had a good lunch in one of the pubs in town while I was here.

“The only thing that would put me off living here is the lack of a railway station nearby.”