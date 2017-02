Lord Cottesloe celebrated his 90th birthday with a party for local residents and friends in the Fremantle Room of Swanbourne’s Betsey Wynne pub.

Swanbourne Community Association committee member, Roger Parker, said: “As alert as ever, the Commander entertained all his guests, and gave an amusing speech.”

The 5th Baron Cottesloe is pictured with his daughter, Betsy, and son-in-law, Iain Duncan Smith MP, along with cards and gifts from well-wishers.