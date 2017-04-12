Visiting restricted after norovirus outbreak at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Visiting has been restricted on a number of wards at Stoke Mandeville Hospital after an outbreak of the norovirus.

The bug, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea has affected wards four, five, six and nine at the hospital.

Ward nine was due to open today, although ward nine remains closed in an effort to keep the outbreak under control. It is believed that one of the affected patients is a woman in her nineties, who has not been allowed to see friends and family since the outbreak began.

A spokesman for Stoke Mandeville Hospital, said: “Since 1 April wards four, five, six and nine at Stoke Mandeville Hospital have been affected by norovirus or diarrhoea and vomiting (D&V).

“Ward 5 re-opened on 6 April, ward 4 re-opened on 10 April and ward 9 is due to re-open today (12 April). Ward 6 remains closed at the current time.

“Currently nine patients are affected. We are restricting visiting to these patients to close relatives only.

“In view of the high infectivity of this virus, we ask that staff and visitors stay at home if they have any symptoms (diarrhoea, vomiting or nausea) and to stay away from the hospital until they are without symptoms for 48 hours.

“To help us reduce the risk of norovirus, we are also asking visitors to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water rather than alcohol gel.

“Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, is a common stomach bug also known as the winter vomiting bug because it’s more common in winter, although you can catch it at any time of year.

“Norovirus is very unpleasant, but it usually clears up by itself in a few days, and you can normally look after yourself or your child at home.”

Anyone affected by norovirus is urged to call 111 to seek medical advice and not to visit the hospital.