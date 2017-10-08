What does the Vale Plan say about Buckingham?

850 new homes will be built across three sites in Buckingham by 2023, according to the latest draft of the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan.

The 318 page document, with 5 sides dedicated to the town published September 26, also lays out tentative plans for a ‘flood alleviation’ scheme for a development in West Buckingham.

A 130 development west of Moreton Road will boast new community sports pitches and an infrastructure upgrade to water services in the area. Plans are subject to an archaeological survey to ensure preservation of remains of ‘local importance.’

A further development, to the west on the Brackley Road, will provide space for 300 new homes and “will be designed with a landscape-led approach.’

A final, larger site, featuring 420 houses, will be constructed in two phases over the next 16 years: with 100 homes built by 23 and a further 320 by 2033.

The plan is still at the draft stage and can be viewed, in full, at www.bit.ly/2xjpCMQ