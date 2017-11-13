When is Buckingham’s official Christmas lights switch-on?

Buckingham’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place on November 26.

Five days before the start of December, on the last sunday of November, the town is set to start twinkling - as the evenings get darker and darker.

This year, the Mayor invites all to join him to celebrate the switch-on and sing carols under the Christmas tree.

The event starts at 6pm at the Old Gaol and promises to be festive fun, with a Christmas market put on in the build-up to the lights, and continuing into the evening.

On his blog, the Mayor promises the town a ‘special surprise’ - we’ll keep you updated as we try and find some clues as to what’s in store.