Winslow High Street resurfacing completed - at a cost of £350,000

The resurfacing of Winslow High Street and Buckingham Road has been completed at a cost of £350,000.

The project required enough tarmac to cover more than a football pitch, spread along a one kilometre stretch of the A413.

A nine-man crew resurfaced the road.

Mark Shaw, deputy leader and cabinet member for transport said: “While the resurfacing will have been a temporary inconvenience, there’s no doubt it will improve the quality of journey through Winslow for residents for many years to come.”

Winslow’s work took place as part of the county council’s annual road resurfacing and repair programme.

In July, 20 roads in and around 14 towns and villages across the county - including High Wycombe, Aylesbury, Wing and Chesham - were resurfaced or repaired.