Winslow Show: ‘We couldn’t have imagined a more enjoyable day’

The sun shone down on thousands of visitors who turned out to enjoy the traditional entertainments offered by Winslow Show on Bank Holiday Monday.

Families, competitors, horses and dogs helped make the show one of the most successful on record with 6,000 visitors supporting the many local charities that benefit from the show. Highlights included 63 classic and vintage vehicles on display in Wheels of Winslow, organised by the Lions Club of Winslow, a vast variety of dogs for the dog show and a record number of pints pulled at the beer tent.

Dog show contestants in the Winslow Show

The livestock competition winner was Mrs Jo Jenkins for her pair of theaves, meadow hay winner H.J. Faulkner & Son and seed hay winner Mr A. Tutt. Winslow Show Association Committee chairman Dean White said: “Record crowds and a perfectly sunny day – we couldn’t have imagined a more enjoyable day.

“We are truly grateful to all those volunteers and stallholders who support us year in and year out, including Winslow Lions Club, Winslow Rotary Club, Buckingham and Winslow District Scouts and Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers.”

Prize-winning blue texel from Hornets Farm at the Winslow Show