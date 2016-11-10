You voted - and At Home Buckingham is your top shop!

Buckingham shop At Home has been voted as Buckingham Trader of the year.

In a poll of more than 500 people, 50 companies received a nomination for a range of businesses from a huge selection of either goods or services.

Jenny Dobbs, owner said: “We were thrilled to be honest, we’ve been in the town a little while but it’s of course fantastic to be recognised. We are just so pleased that it was a local competition, where people with a vested interest in the town have voted for us.

“There’s a great sense of community amongst traders in Buckingham, and ever since we got together and launched the Hidden Quarter It’s gone from strength to strength.”

They pipped the runner-up Leeder’s Hardware from Meadow Walk by just ONE vote, with Smart’s fish and chip shop and Clay’s the Butchers very close behind in third place.

There were also awards for the Market Trader of the Year, won by the “Isla Jane Bakery” stall and Café Trader of the Year which was carried off by the “Gyre and Gimble” coffee shop. The Mayor of Buckingham, Councillor Andy Mahi, visited the award winners and presented a shield and certificate to the overall winner and certificates to the other winners and the overall runner-up. He said, “I am delighted that the Buckingham Society took the initiative to create this new award. It is great that so many people voted and recognised the number of really top class traders that we have in Buckingham”.

Roger Edwards, Chair of the Buckingham Society said, “This is the first year that the Buckingham Society has run this competition and we are really pleased by the response of the people of Buckingham to our poll. Having more than 500 people voting is a magnificent turnout. And it is not just the winners who should be celebrated. The wide range of nominations shows just how many excellent and popular shops, cafés and market traders we have in our lovely town. We are very fortunate to live here”.The Buckingham Society is very grateful for the support of AVDC, the Destination Buckingham Group, County Councillor Warren Whyte and members of the Buckingham Traders Association.