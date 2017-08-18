'You were dredging the darkest corners of the internet': Northamptonshire man in court for indecent images

A 58-year-old Northamptonshire man was caught with over 800 indecent images of children on his phone and laptop, a court heard.

Colin Whitlock, from Helmdon, Brackley, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 18) after earlier pleading guilty to downloading and distributing the collection of extreme images.

They included nearly 200 files - both moving and still - that were classed as "category A", the most severe grading possible for their content.

His Honour Judge Timothy Smith said: "The images that you were viewing were images of real children, young children, being abused against their will. That is what you were viewing."

In July 2016, police searched Whitlock's house and found hundreds of indecent images of children on his phone, computer and two USB sticks.

Whitlock, who was "fully cooperative" with the police, had also shared 13 images from his collection with others by email and had amassed it over 18 months - right up until the night before the police intervened.

In sentencing, Judge Fowler said: "There is no excuse. It may give the impression that it was distant and they were just harmless photographs. How anyone can categorise them as harmless is beyond belief.

"You were dredging the darkest corners of the internet. Any why? To satisfy your own sexual gratification."

Whitlock was sentenced to 10 months suspended for two years. He has also been handed a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and his devices have been destroyed."