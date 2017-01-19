Your chance to shine at Horse of the Year Show

The Horse of the Year Show has announced the dates for its 2017 Search For a Star qualifiers.

In 2015, 10-year-old Izzy Partridge, from Tingewick, won the Ponies class of her SEIB Search for a Star qualifier, riding her mum’s show pony Mansionhill Bertie Bassett.

Izzy and “Bert” then went on to win her class in Search for a Star at the Horse of the Year Show.

As well as the Search for a Star and the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse, 2017 sees new opportunities for competitors.

A new Working Show Horse/Pony class has been incorporated into the 2017 Search for a Star schedule to replace the former Working Hunter, Riding Club Show Horse and Show/Show Hunter Pony classes.

This means that adults and children can complete on horses and ponies of any show type, and traditional coloured horses, “coblets” and mountain and moorland types will be eligible, provided they can jump a small fence.

The 2017 Search for a Star series will also offer classes for Riding Horse/Hack, Cob and Hunters.

The team of regular judges, Richard Ramsay, David Ingle and Jane Hubbard, will be joinded by occasional guest judges.

The nearest qualifiers this year take place at The College Equestrian Centre, in Keysoe, Beds, on June 18 and at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre, in Slapton, near Leighton Buzzard, on July 16.

For a full list of qualifiers, information and competition rules and entry forms, see www.search4astar.org.uk and www.racehorse2ridinghorse.co.uk