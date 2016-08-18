Buckingham back to winning ways

With just one win during the timed format, Buckingham welcomed the return to 50-over cricket with a convincing victory over relegation-battling Thame.

Thame won the toss and opted to bat first, Henry Thomas and William Sutcliffe starting well with a partnership of 36 before Callum Price made the breakthrough in the eighth over when he bowled Sutcliffe for 19 and then MacDonald for a duck in the same over.

Honey Garg came in to join Thomas and after a slow start, began to build a partnership. The pair took the score past 100 with a stand of 74, Thomas reaching 32 before he gave a return catch to Ben Stafford.

Garg carried on and brought up his 50 (69 balls), but Stafford was bowling well as he picked up two wickets in three overs either side of Jack Parish removing Garg for 53.

Will Thompson returned to the attack with an immediate wicket to leave the visitors 160-7 before skipper Michael Beard and James Adams put on 46 at better than a run-a-ball to take the score past 200.

But he was trapped lbw by Stafford for 33, and two wickets in the final over saw the innings close on 214. Stafford finished the pick of the bowlers with 4-20 from nine overs.

In reply, Leigh Tomlinson started strongly for Buckingham, dominating a partnership of 58 with Jack Wilkins in the first 17 overs.

It took a run out to break the opening stand as Wilkins was short of his ground when coming back for a second run to be dismissed for 13.

Tomlinson, now joined by Ash Pearson, kept on scoring at a good rate, and brought up his first 50 of 2016 in 61 balls.

The second wicket pair put on 67 before another run out broke the stand with Tomlinson the man short of his ground on this occasion to be dismissed for 72.

Jonny Cater came in and scored fluently as Buckingham closed in on victory, while Pearson went past 50 (89 balls) before being dismissed by Daniel Patey for 54, but Cater saw the team home by finishing unbeaten on 39.

Buckingham visit Horspath this weekend.