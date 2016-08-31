Buckingham thwarted by the rain in final home game

Buckingham Town’s final home game of the season ended in frustration with less than 27 overs possible before heavy rain prevented any further play.

Buckingham won the toss on Saturday and asked bottom of the table Cookham Dean to bat first.

Josh Nix opened the bowling with three consecutive maidens, but it was Callum Price that took the early wicket as he had Patrick Castleden caught behind for seven.

Christian Green joined his skipper, Ben Millar, at the crease and the pair saw off the opening bowlers without any further incident.

Green was the dominant partner in a partnership of 77, scoring 44 before he came down the wicket and was clean bowled by Simon Myatt.

Kurran Mangat came in at number four and with Millar took the score past 100 before the rain forced the players off the field with the score 106-2.

After a break of an hour and a half, the game resumed with the overs reduced to 43 per side, but only a further three were possible before the players were brought off again.

An early lunch was taken but the rain returned and the game was abandoned.

Buckingham are sixth in HCPL Division Two and visit Aston Rowant for their final game of the season this weekend.