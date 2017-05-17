Clinical Buckingham overwhelm Thame in dominant win

Another clinical team performance catapulted Buckingham to their second win of the season with Thame Town on the end of a comprehensive seven-wicket beating.

Buckingham’s first away league game of 2017 saw them travel to Oxfordshire and after winning the toss, they asked their hosts to bat first.

Kallan Braid-Ball struck with just his second ball to remove Will Sutcliffe for a golden duck and Jason Ell followed with a second wicket as Thame reached 26-2 from 10 overs.

Gamindu Kanishka and skipper Michael Beard took their time in building a third-wicket stand of 54 as Buckingham turned to their spinners.

Kanishka reached 37 before being dismissed by Jack Parish which brought Richard Straughan to the wicket.

Beard continued scoring and reached 50 during a stand of 58 before Nuwan Jayasena had him caught behind.

After losing his skipper, Straughan took control of the innings, increasing the Thame run-rate entering the final 10 overs of the innings.

He brought up his own 50 and looked set to take Thame to a strong score before being stumped of Jayasena for 61.

His dismissal stalled the innings as only 25 runs came from the last six overs with the hosts finishing on 205-8. Jayasena ended with 3-48 while the miserly Jack Parish conceded just 25 runs.

Liam Gough and Leigh Tomlinson started the Buckingham run chase off well with an opening partnership of 64.

Andy Russell made the breakthrough, trapping Gough lbw for 24, but Ash Pearson joined Tomlinson and the pair put on 66.

Both Tomlinson and Pearson passed their half centuries while Thame’s spinners kept them in with a chance. before the return of Russell spelled the end of Tomlinson for 68, leaving Buckingham needing 76 runs from 77 balls.

Rob Large hit 14, followed by a quickfire 16 from skipper Jonny Cater, and with Pearson reaching 80, Buckingham edged their way to the target only three wickets down and with one over to spare.

Town, who are third after two games in HCPL Division Two, host Datchet this week.