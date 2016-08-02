SNCL: More joy for Norton as brilliant Akhtar stars for Charlton

Runaway leaders Greens Norton continued their utter domination of SNCL Division Two this week with their latest one-sided victory coming away at Hanslope.

The visitors were knocked over for just 58 as Matt Yuill and Chris Bowmer took three wickets apiece, and that total was never going to trouble Norton who cruised home with nine wickets to spare.

Silverstone are the closest challenges to Norton but they sit a whopping 65 points adrift in second despite their own comprehensive victory.

Batting first against Hinton in the Hedges, Silverstone posted 148 after telling contributions from Barry Jackson (46) and Sean Stokes (43) and then shot out Hinton for 63 as David Williams took 5-32.

Kings Sutton were also victorious this week as Will Sandall struck a masterful century in a 117-run victory over Middleton Cheney A, but there was defeat for Towcestrians who lost to Marston St Lawrence by five wickets despite a fine display from Tom Sheppard (47 and 2-25).

Back in the Premier Division, Warwick Uni Staff remain on course for the title after beating Wroxton by seven wickets but Charlton are not giving up hope after leaping up to second with a stunning 98-win in a high-scoring game with Evenley.

Parvaiz Akhtar scored a sensational unbeaten 144 and Ryan Knight chipped in with an excellent 71 as Charlton posted a mammoth 318-4 batting first and that proved enough for victory despite the best efforts of Evenley, for whom Matt Wethey (64) and Adam Budd (64) scored half centuries in their 220 all out.

Syresham were another triumphant team this week with victory over Middleton Cheney. Dan Archer’s 58 was the top score in Syresham’s 266-7 and two wickets each for Nathan Archer and Pete Stanley ensured that was enough for a 95-run victory.

But there was more disappointment for Thornborough (166), who slipped to second bottom after defeat to rivals MK Air (222-9), while in Division One, Evenley A (164) beat Woodford Halse (138).

Also in that division, Banaras Ali (94) and Nadir Khan (92) both fell just short of centuries when helping Croughton post 270-3 against Byfield A, who slumped to 153 all out in reply.