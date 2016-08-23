SNCL round-up: Syresham march up the table as Charlton slip up

Syresham continued their march up the SNCL Premier Division Table when they made it four wins in a row by pipping neighbours Chalton in this week’s round of matches.

Mark Wilson and Dave Mitson made 78 and 40 respectively as Syresham posted 189-7 batting first, a total that proved just enough despite Harry Brown’s 53 as Charlton were dismissed for 170.

Syresham are fourth and Charlton remain second, well adrift of champions Warwick University Staff, while Thornborough took on Evenley in another crunch clash at the other end of the table.

Ryan Davies was the star of the show as he finished with remarkable figures of 8-34 to condemn bottom side Evenley to another defeat and boost Thornborough’s own survival hopes as they earned a comfortable 89-run victory.

The top two met in Division One and it was second-placed Woodford Halse who came out on top as they cut the deficit to leaders MK Afro Caribbean to three points.

Willoughby jumped to third and leapfrogged Radway, who were unable to raise a side, and Castlehtorpe also moved up a place thanks to a big win over Bodicote during which Gary Singh Mann scored a superb 124.

The division’s two other games involved the bottom two sides both winning as Croughton (157-8) defeated Dunchurch & Bilton (156) and Byfield A (298-7) edged out Evenley A (232-9) in a high-scoring encounter with Damian Leach scoring 126 for the losing team.

Greens Norton have long since been confirmed as Division Two champions but that didn’t stop them from disposing of another team, this time Priors coming unstuck as Ash Day took 4-21 in a five-wicket victory.

Tom Sheppard (60) and Andy Cater (4-33) were on-song for Towcestrians but even so, it was Hinton in the Hedges who prevailed thanks to Oliver Lynham’s unbeaten 72, while four wickets apiece for David and Hugh Williams steered second-placed Silverstone to victory over Hanslope.

Hot on Silverstone’s heels are Kings Sutton who were triumphant by 66 runs against Marston St Lawrence A.

In Division Three, Wroxton A beat Gawcott & Hillesden to remain 12 points clear of Syresham A, who defeated Sibford by two wickets to keep alive their title hopes with one game remaining.

Elsewhere, Division Four North leaders Gayton suffered their first home defeat of the season when going down to Chipping Warden, and the same happened to Division Four South table-toppers Crown who were beaten by title rivals Wicken.