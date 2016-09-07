Damp end for Buckingham’s cricket season

Buckingham’s final game of the 2016 HCPL season ended in frustration as the weather had the last laugh in their clash against Aston Rowant.

Brandon Lee and Adam King opened for Town, who chose to bat first having won the toss, but the former departed without scoring, bringing Ash Pearson to the crease.

He looked in good touch and scored fluently to build a 50-run stand for the second wicket, although King then fell for 13 followed by Pearson for 34 and then Jonny Cater and Leigh Tomlinson as Buckingham slipped to 78-5.

Steve Brunning and Rob Large, batting down the order in the rejigged line-up, steadied things by taking the score past 100 before Large headed back to the pavilion for just 18.

Next man in Callum Price played positively as he dominated a partnership of 40 with Brunning. He hit Watling for two sixes before being caught on the boundary for 24, while Brunning kept going at the other end and his score of 41 not out – the highest of the innings – at least helped Buckingham to a competitive total, however with wickets continuing to fall, Town could only post 179.

Alexander Barras was the chief Aston Rowant wicket-taker, finishing with 3-29.

With the Buckingham innings finishing early, Aston Rowant had 40 minutes to bat before lunch.

Buckingham debutant Nick Bond struck in his second over as he picked up the wicket of Alex Jewell for just a single, but Dan Matthews and Steve Richards looked in good touch as they put on 32 at better than a run-a-ball to take the score to 43-1 at lunch.

There was to be no further play, however, as during the break, the rain arrived and with the forecast not looking good, the captains decided to shake hands and the match was abandoned as a draw.

Buckingham collected six points from the draw which meant they finished their Home Counties League Division Two campaign in sixth.