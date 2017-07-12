F1 boss slams Silverstone owners for ‘public posturing’

Formula 1 boss Chase Carey has expressed his ‘deep regret’ at the Silverstone Circuit owning British Racing Drivers’ Club’s decision to publicly announce they are activating the break clause in the contract to host the British Grand Prix.

The BRDC made an official announcement regarding their decision on Tuesday, which will see F1 racing cease at the local track after 2019 unless a new contract can be negotiated.

Although the BRDC announcement should not have a bearing on future contract discussion, Carey did not appear impressed with the move.

Carey said: “This seems to be a sport that likes to posture in public – I’m not sure why. My method is to have the strongest relationship by doing things in private and then explain in public why you did it.

“Our preference would have been to have a quiet conversation to talk about ways to go forward. It is a sport that loves to negotiate in public, to talk first and act second.”

The American businessman and the Liberty Media company took over control of F1 earlier this year after removing Bernie Ecclestone as boss of the sport.

Carey continued: “The week leading up to the British Grand Prix should be a week of great celebration for F1 and Silverstone.

“We deeply regret that Silverstone has chosen instead to use this week to posture and position themselves and invoke a break clause that will take effect in three years’ time.

“We offered to extend the current deadlines in order to focus on everything that is great about Silverstone and Formula One. Regretfully the Silverstone management has chosen to look for a short-term advantage to benefit their position.

“Our focus is still to preserve the British Grand Prix. We will carry on negotiating with the promoter in good faith and in private to reach a fair and equitable solution.”