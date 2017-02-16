F1 news: Mercedes and co set to unveil new cars ahead of 2017 launch

Teams contesting the 2017 FIA F1 World Championship are preparing to launch their cars for the new season.

With the first F1 pre-season test just over one week away, the next few days will see all of the teams registered for the 2017 season roll their new cars out. The Silverstone-based Force India team will show their car for the first time at Silverstone on February 22, while Brackley-based Mercedes follow just one day later with their Silver Arrow.

Ferrari are scheduled to show their new challenger on February 24, with Toro Rosso opting for a launch in Barcelona on February 26, just one day ahead of the start of testing.

Sergio Perez will lead Force India this season, and he says: “I am really looking forward to seeing the new Force India car. We had a great season in 2016 and we are looking to further enhance our standing in 2017. We are confident of a good season.”

Marc Gene, the former Buckingham University student who is an official test and reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari, will be present at the Ferrari launch.

He said: “A new Ferrari F1 car is always really exciting to see. New regulations for the 2017 season will see the cars looking more aggressive and as a result lap times will decrease and speeds increase. It will be good to see the red car, and then we can look forward to it running on-track for the first time.”