Athletic’s bright start turns to disappointment

Buckingham Athletic’s excellent start to the season has quickly turned sour with three straight wins followed by three successive defeats, which has seen them plummet from top to ninth in South Midlands League Division One.

Their latest loss came at home to Baldock Town who inflicted more late misery on Athletic.

Buckingham played well in the first-half but failed to turn possession into chances as Jack Carter squandered the clearest opportunity when the visiting keeper saved well.

Baldock improved after half-time and with Athletic not finding the same fluency, the visitors scored the game’s only goal as their forward controversially beat Josh Menday to the ball and finished past home keeper Lewis Dench.

Buckingham Athletics U18s, by contrast, were emphatic 7-2 winners over Wantage Town.

A goal for Sam Olawale got things moving and though Wantage levelled, Buckingham found themselves 3-1 ahead at half-time through Rory Busby and Antonio Belardo before Fikayo Adelowo scored a quick-fire double.

Ore Soetan and a sublime chip from Busby concluded the scoring.