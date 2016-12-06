Blackpool boss Bowyer salutes battling Brackley

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer paid tribute to Brackley after his side edged through in Saturday’s FA Cup second round tie.

Though the Tangerines progressed thanks to Jamille Matt’s early goal, Brackley more than matched their League Two opponents and could easily have snatched a replay.

Bowyer said: “The objective at 2.55pm on Saturday was to get through and that’s what we’ve done. But that’s probably been our worst performance of the season from a playing with the ball point of view.

“But the character and desire to get through shone through, especially in the second half but they had to dig deep and it wasn’t easy. So fair play to them.”

Matt’s early goal was enough to separate the two sides despite Saints enjoying the lion’s share of possession and clear chances.

Bowyer added: “Once you score early sometimes it can be a little bit more difficult because you can think it’s job done, and it wasn’t.

“I went to watch them myself, they knocked Gillingham out in the last round so we knew how difficult it was going to be.

““Full credit to their players and manager, I thought they were terrific.”