Buckingham collect three welcome points with victory over Rushden

Buckingham Town picked up three welcome points at Manor Fields with a 3-1 success against Rushden and Higham Utd.

On a warm night and a hard pitch, it was Buckingham who were quickly out of the traps and instantly put their visitors under pressure creating early chances for Silver, Lobjoit and Mullins.

The surprise was that it took 24 minutes for Town to make the breakthrough and when the goal came it was a little fortuitous, as the visiting keeper came out to deal with a bouncing ball he misjudged the height of the bounce and it popped up over his head leaving Lobjoit with a simple tap in.

Rushden and Higham fought hard to stay in the game and found an unlikely equaliser ten minutes before the break when a free kick was powerfully headed home at the far post.

The second half followed the pattern of the first with Buckingham in the ascendancy but failing to get their noses in front again but all that was about to change.

Lobjoit notched his second of the night with a wonderful goal on 58 minutes. A jinking run brought him into range of the Rushden goal and he curled a precise shot in off the far post leaving the keeper with no chance.

Before the visitors could fashion any sort of reply Dan Silver all but sealed the result two minutes later latching onto a charged down clearance before advancing and coolly slotting home.

The Robins were in control and could have had further goals but were also grateful to Ryan Thrussell for maintaining their two goal cushion as he made a great save when the visiting centre forward found himself clean through on goal.

Rushden and Higham were reduced to ten men in the final few minutes as one of their second half subs saw red in an unsavoury incident and Buckingham were able to see the game out comfortably.

A well deserved win for Town, something that their recent performances have warranted and hopefully a bit of confidence gained in this hectic early season schedule.