Buckingham Town ‘delighted’ after Lobjoit makes his Cobblers move

Buckingham Town said they were ‘delighted’ to see star striker Leon Lobjoit complete his move to League One club Northampton Town last week.

After scoring 62 goals in 36 games this season, the 22-year-old signed a two-year deal at Sixfields and will go into the first-team squad next season following a successful trial.

Robins official Darren Seaton said: “All at Buckingham Town are delighted for Leon and he richly deserves this opportunity to go on and make a name for himself in the pro game.

“Of course we are sad to be losing him but are also grateful to have had him with us for as long as we have as we have been receiving offers for him almost on a weekly basis.

“As a club we have always striven to promote him although to be fair he has promoted himself very well! We are pleased to have been able to provide him with the stage to show his talents and the springboard to progress his career.

“The UCL is and always has been a well scouted league and the opportunity is there for any player with talent and aspirations to achieve what Leon has.”

Lobjoit is the second Robins player to progress into professional football following Max Crocombe’s move to Oxford United five years ago from where he went on to represent New Zealand at international level.