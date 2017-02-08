Bugbrooke have no answer as red-hot Robins march up to second place

Buckingham Town visit struggling Rushden and Higham United this weekend with confidence sky high after their promotion charge gathered pace with a 2-1 win over Bugbrooke St Michaels, a result which catapulted them up to second in UCL Division One.

It’s been quite a season for the Robins who, after a steady start, have now won nine of their past 12 games to get themselves right in the mix.

Their most recent three points came at the expense of fellow high-flyers Bugbrooke, who went into the game two points above Town.

This was never going to be anything other than a tight match and so it proved but the Robins made the perfect start with a Dan Silver goal after just six minutes. Silver ran onto a through ball in the left wing position and held off two defenders before clipping a curling shot around the goalkeeper and into the net.

Silver was unlucky not to double the lead seven minutes later when hitting the bar before Bugbrooke had a good spell off possession and when a Buckingham attack broke down, the visitors found their equaliser on 24 minutes.

The away side now had a foothold in the game and they enjoyed plenty of the ball until half-time without threatening the Robins goal, with the half-time whistle signalling the end of a tight and evenly-matched first 45 minutes.

After a lively start to the second-half from Bugbrooke, Town settled and began to win their midfield battles and play some attractive football. Leon Lobjoit had been closely marked all afternoon but he was still able to influence the game as he set up Sam Maude to put the Robins in front.

Lobjoit received the ball in the penalty area and with his back to goal and nowhere to go, backheeled the ball into the path of the approaching Maude, who drilled it first time low into the net.

The game then opened up with Lobjoit almost putting the result beyond doubt before a fine Thrussell save denied Bugbrooke an equaliser.

New recruit Ziann Watts had a chance to seal the points as he tricked his way past a defender and saw his shot cleared off the line, but Town had done enough and the final whistle saw them jump second with eight games left to play.