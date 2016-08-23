Carter pleased with the performance as Athletic drop points

Buckingham Athletic’s lightening fast start to the season was brought to an abrupt halt this week when they were beaten 1-0 Kensington Borough who, as a result, leapfrog Mark Carter’s side to go to the top of SSML Division One.

“We are disappointed with the result but happy with the performance,” said Carter.

“The performance showed that even when they don’t win the game, they still manage to play well and that could be vital in the latter parts of the season when other sides dip in form, that they can continue to play their game.”

Athletic travelled to Kensington hoping to continue a fine start to the season that has seen them pick up maximum points. The preparation was not made any easier when both goalkeepers could not participate through injury, so outfield player Frankie Tarrant went between the sticks.

The first-half was even with both sides having chances to take a lead into half-time, but the most controversial moment came when the referee chose not to award a penalty to Carter’s side.

Nevertheless, Athletic had opportunities to go in front but they continued to go begging and they were punished by Kensington who snatched all three points through a deflected effort on 83 minutes.

Buckingham drop to second in SSML Division and up next is a trip Biggleswade on Saturday, with Carter hoping to get back on to winning ways.

Athletic’s development side, meanwhile, drew their opening game of the season 1-1 against rivals Winslow United, Jordan Tavener scoring Buckingham’s equaliser.

“It was a tricky game to get our season underway,” said Larry Woodward afterwards. “We always felt it would be a blood and thunder affair given it was a local derby.

“We lost Mark O’Dell before the game and keeper Richard Tiller with 10 mins left on the clock so overall we can’t be too displeased with a draw.”