Dan provides Town with a silver lining after last-gasp winner

Dan Silver’s injury-time winner ensured Buckingham Town’s fine season hit new heights as they moved to within four points of second place – still with a game in hand – thanks to a thrilling 4-3 victory at Bourne Town.

Missing eight players, including the lethal Leon Lobjoit, the long 80-mile trip to Lincolnshire promised to provide the Robins with a stiff test and so it proved as an open and tight opening half-hour saw both sides create chances.

The Robins got their noses in front on 35 minutes when Tariq Kotey found space in the area and scored with an angled shot across the keeper and into the bottom corner.

Buckingham were looking assured at this point and there seemed no way back for Bourne when Jelani Blair picked his way into the penalty area eight minutes later and placed his shot into the same corner to double the lead.

Buckingham started the second-half wanting to kill the game off for good but Bourne had other ideas and two goals in 10 minutes levelled proceedings, making for a compelling final 15 minutes.

This was harsh on Town but they got themselves in front again two minutes later as substitutes Jeremiah Adams and Silver combined for the latter to lift a shot into the net from ten yards.

The hosts still believed that they could get something from the game and Thrussell did well to turn a good effort behind while at the other end, both Adams and Silver had chances to secure the points.

With nothing to lose, Bourne poured forward and as the game entered the 90th minute, they found an equaliser and it looked as though Buckingham would have to settle for a point.

Deep into added time, however, Town grabbed a dramatic and deserved winner as Silver again found an opening and rolled the ball into the net for his 12th goal of the season.

The Robins return to Lincolnshire this Saturday to take on Blackstones in Stamford.