Diggin delivers as Saints maintain encouraging start

Brackley Town maintained their encouraging start to the Vanarama National League North campaign with a 1-1 draw at Gainsborough Trinity on Monday.

Steve Diggin’s 14th minute goal was cancelled out by the home side just before the half hour mark and, try as they might, neither side did enough to find the winner.

Diggin’s first goal of the season was created by Ellis Myles’ driven cross, athletically struck on the half volley. Keeper Jonathan Hedge failed to deal with it under Lee Ndlovu’s muscular threat and the ball ran through to Diggin who unerringly found the gap between defender and post from ten yards with a crisp finish.

Either side of the goal Saints appeared in complete control of the game and so it was against the run of play that Jarman fired the 27th minute equaliser in off the post as Saints failed to clear Trinity’s first corner of the game.

Both sides used second half substitutions to good effect injecting fresh legs on a hot afternoon but the defences were on top. Trinity replacement Gavin Rothery’s header grazed the outside of his own post from Glenn Walker’s corner in the closest effort on goal in a frustrating second period.

Matt Lowe’s far post header from another corner was off target and Lee Ldlovu could not convert a good opportunity after a defensive error provided a sighting on goal.

After the opening phase Saints did not match the intensity of play achieved in recent games but nevertheless accrued another away point to keep the points tally ticking over.