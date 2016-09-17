FA Cup: Armson and Diggin at the double for Saints

Brackley Town were taken to a replay by Rugby Town at this stage of last season’s Emirates FA Cup but there was no need for a second bite at the cherry 12 months on.

Saints secured a comfortable passage into the third qualifying round with a comprehensive 6-0 victory against the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League outfit.

Behind after just 26 seconds, Rugby never recovered to threaten Saints as the National League North side ran in three goals in each half at St James Park and were queuing up to add to the score in the latter stages.

Ellis Myles put Saints in front almost from the kick-off as his deflected shot found the net before Jimmy Armson’s side-footed shot doubled the lead in the 11th minute, set up by Steve Diggin after a fine cross by Glenn Walker.

Rugby’s Nathan Fox hit a fierce drive to bring the best from keeper Laurie Walker midway through the half but Saints spurned numerous chances before Diggin’s volley a minute before the break added a third goal to kill the game as a contest finishing off a sumptuous move as Myles crossed from the right.

After the restart, Armson hit the bar before Diggin made it 4-0 showing control and a cool head after excellent work by Shane Byrne in the build-up. Armson added a fifth goal, his seventh of the season, blasting in from close range after good work by substitute Jack Bowen.

David Pitt scored a spectacular sixth with a great turn and shot from 20 yards with still 20 minutes remaining. Armson hit the post and the home side had further chances to increase the score-line before the referee blew up for the final time to save Rugby further damage.