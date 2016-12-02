FA Cup: Bowyer wary of Saints’ threat

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer will not be taking Brackley Town lightly in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup second round tie.

Saints travel to Bloomfield Road looking for their second scalp in this season’s competition after knocking out League One Gillingham in the previous round.

They’re a good team so we know that we’re going to have to be up for the challenge Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer

Saints are set to be backed by 250 supporters and they could quite easily offer more vocal backing to their team than the home fans as there could be an all-time low attendance and the club is only opening one stand.

That’s because a large section of Blackpool fans are continuing to boycott home games in protest at the club’s owners. That will increase the pressure on Bowyer and his side if things do not go well on the pitch.

But Wilkin said: “Blackpool’s off the field situation has been well documented but we’ve just got to concentrate on how we approach the game.”

Bowyer, who was impressed by Saints in the replay victory against Gillingham, said: “I’ve been and watched them play, they’re a good team so we know that we’re going to have to be up for the challenge. It’s about what we do and how we go about it.”

Saints will follow the same pre-match schedule as they did in the previous round and Wilkin hopes his players can come up with the right answers.

He added: “We will travel up on Friday afternoon and have a bit of a quiz that night in the hotel. We had one at Gillingham so we’ll see if it works again!”