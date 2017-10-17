FA Cup: Evans and Deering on mark as Billericay knock Saints out

Brackley Town are out of the Emirates FA Cup after they went down 2-1 at Billericay Town in Tuesday’s fourth qualifying round tie.

In front of a crowd of 1,464 at the AGP Arena, first half goals from Rob Evans and Sam Deering put the Isthmian League outfit in control before Aaron Williams got Saints back in it before the interval. Saints had chances in the second half but they were unable to get back on level terms.

Evans blotted his copy book by getting sent off just before the final whistle but Billericay were through to face Leatherhead in the first round proper.

Both sides had early chances. Adam Walker shot over after good work by Ellis Myles for Saints while at the other end Adam Cunnington, who bagged a couple of goals in Saturday’s 3-3 draw, had a couple of headers saved by Danny Lewis.

Aaron Williams had an effort blocked but it was Billericay who broke the deadlock midway through the first half when Evans scored following a scramble in the box. And the hosts soon doubled their advantage through Deering who had made such a difference when he came on at St James Park in Saturday’s tie.

Shane Byrne’s free-kick was saved by Alan Julian but Saints reduced the arrears just before the break when Myles and Lee Ndlovu had shots blocked but Williams made no mistake. On the stroke of halftime Glenn Walker fired just wide and after the restart Matt Lowe shot over.

But it took a goal line clearance from Adam Walker to keep Saints in the tie. Manager Kevin Walker threw on Andy Brown and the influential Jimmy Armson to try and force extra-time.

Shane Byrne shot just wide following a good run from Conor Franklin. Aaron Williams was denied by Julian and Adam Walker could only put the rebound over the bar.

Deep into stoppage-time Myles shot wide and in the final minute Evans got a red card but Billericay were through.