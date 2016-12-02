FA Cup: Wilkin looking for Saints to light up Blackpool

Brackley Town will be looking to take another big step on their FA Cup adventure this weekend.

Saints are one step away from a possible trip to Anfield, Old Trafford or the Emirates. But those are the dream ties for all of this weekend’s clubs in the second round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Kevin Wilkin’s boys head to Blackpool, having knocked League One Gillingham out in the previous round’s replay at St James Park.

But, even though Blackpool are a division lower than Gillingham, they have picked up in recent weeks. They have lost just once in their last eight outings in all competitions which included a 2-0 victory over Kidderminster Harriers in the first round of the FA Cup.

But all is not well behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road and the pressure will be on manager Gary Bowyer and his players to make sure they do not become Saints’ second victims in this season’s competition.

Wilkin said: “Blackpool’s off the field situation has been well documented but we’ve just got to concentrate on how we approach the game.

“We will approach it the same way as we did at Gillingham. It served us well there and there’s no reason to change that on Saturday.

“Blackpool will be favourites to win it and I hope that adds more pressure on them because every team needs a good cup run. But we will take nothing for granted and we will have to play at the same levels as we did in both games against Gillingham to get anything from it.”