FA Cup: Wilkin sees Saints make light work of Rugby

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin said it was a job well done after his side thumped Rugby Town in the Emirates FA Cup.

Saints secured a comfortable passage into the third qualifying round with a comprehensive 6-0 victory against the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League outfit.

We started well and got two early goals. We maintained a good tempo but it still needed a good save from Laurie Walker Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Two goals apiece for Jimmy Armson and Steve Diggin plus goals from Ellis Myles and David Pitt sank Rugby at St James Park.

Wilkin said: “We started well and got two early goals. We maintained a good tempo but it still needed a very good save by Laurie Walker.

“Steve Diggin’s goal gave us the halftime lead and in truth the contest was all but over. We won in a professional manner and also gave several players some valuable game minutes.

“Jack Bowen showed good attitude as did Claudio Dias when he came on and David Pitt shows how capable he can be. He has an eye for goal and is always looking to make the opening for himself.

“He needs to develop on the fitness side. Steve [Diggin] creates as well as scores and he did both today for the side.”