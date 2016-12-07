High-flying Robins put on a five-star show to close in on top four

Buckingham Town remain in fifth position in UCL Division One but are now within striking distance of the top four after a comprehensive 5-2 win over Burton Park Wanderers.

Town got off to a flying start against Burton and were ahead after just two minutes as the prolific Leon Lobjoit was scythed down in the box and picked himself up to convert the subsequent spot-kick.

Within a minute and before Burton knew what had hit them Tariq Kotey broke with pace and scored the second with an accurate shot across the keeper and inside the post.

It looked as if Town were about to repeat the devastating form of last week as they totally dominated the opening exchanges but Burton got back into the game and were next on the scoresheet after 25 minutes with a deft header from a good inswinging cross.

This gave the visitors some hope and they had a decent spell for ten minutes but Dan Silver restored Town’s goal-advantage six minutes before the break as a clearance was charged down and Silver picked his spot from ten yards.

Riccardo Archer rattled the crossbar as Buckingham searched for more goals, however it was Burton who netted next shortly after the restart.

The result was put beyond doubt by Lobjoit as he netted his second of the afternoon and 37th goal of the season on 66 minutes before the returning Dan Mullins, on as a second-half substitute, calmly slotted in a fifth and final goal.

The Robins, who are now the league’s third highest scorers, face three of the top six in the run up to Christmas, starting with a trip to Irchester United this weekend.