Irresistible Buckingham end table-topping Oakham’s unbeaten start

Buckingham Town produced their best performance of the season on Saturday when they beat table-topping and undefeated Oakham United 2-0 at Manor Fields.

The Robins were in irresistible form and controlled the game throughout as Oakham struggled to come to terms with Buckingham’s pace, quality and work-rate.

Buckingham were without captain Sam Bearman and also manager Gary Ollard but from the first whistle, set about their visitors and began to create chance after chance, Lobjoit, Mullins, Kotey and McKenzie all failing to capitalise after finding themselves in great positions, Quincy Shorunmu in the Oakham goal rescuing his team on numerous occasions.

The concern was that such a dominant performance hadn’t provided a breakthrough and with half-time approaching a second half backlash was expected from Oakham.

Half-time somehow arrived goalless and the question was whether the Robins could reproduce such a complete performance again after the break.

The answer was yes and they continued where they left off launching attack after attack.

Half-time substitute Riccardo Archer went close to opening the scoring ten minutes after the restart but the all important goal finally arrived on the hour, good work from Michael McKenzie found Lobjoit in the penalty area who skilfully controlled the ball before drilling past Shoronmu.

Oakham responded and began to search for the equaliser but found Town’s defence in no mood to give up their clean sheet.

The second goal arrived with ten minutes to go, McKenzie again providing a pinpoint low cross from the right for Tariq Kotey to nudge home at the near post.

That wrapped up the points and a victory that was much-needed after Town crashed out of the League Cup at home to Lutterworth Athletic the previous Wednesday evening at Manor Fields.