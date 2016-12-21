Leon scores eight as Buckingham Town go goal crazy in Woodford mauling

Buckingham Town recorded their biggest win for 31 years at Manor Fields on Saturday as Woodford United were put to the sword in a 9-1 mauling, however their joy was short-lived as they followed that stunning success with a disappointing 3-1 loss away at Potton United just three days later.

But back to Saturday when Leon Lobjoit’s eight-goal haul equalled a club record that has stood since 1938 for the most goals scored in a competitive match by a single player.

On a foggy afternoon that needed the floodlights on from kick-off, amazingly it was Woodford who started on top and even broke the deadlock on 13 minutes, but that was as good as it got for the hapless visitors.

Lobjoit’s scoring spree started with two goals in two minutes moments after Woodford had taken the lead before an outstanding save from keeper Thrussell kept the home side in front.

Lobjoit sealed his hat-trick a minute later with a neat curled finish from 15 yards, and the Robins then ran amok in the second-half, albeit only after United twice struck the woodwork.

Lobjoit’s fourth put the game to bed and he proceeded to add another four, while Dan Silver netted his 10th goal of the season as Town dismantled their shell-shocked visitors.

After Tuesday’s defeat to Potton, which saw Lobjoit net once again, Buckingham are now seventh in UCL Division One.

The Robins are hoping for more support and all are welcome for the crucial Boxing Day derby clash with high-flying Olney Town, kick-off at 1pm.