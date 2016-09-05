Katsoloudi bags a brace as Ardley progress

Ardley United progressed into the second round of the Bluefin Sports Hellenic League Challenge Cup with a 3-1 victory at Abingdon United.

Ash Barroso shot wide for the hosts while Reece Bayliss beat Abingdon keeper Jack Griffiths but his shot went over the bar. Sam Wharton and Siyanda Gila went close before Barroso was denied by a sliding block from Bradley Cox.

Wharton tested Farrow and Gila fired over before Abingdon lost Griffiths through injury.

After the restart Gila fired straight at Farrow before Ardley broke the deadlock in the 54th minute when Elias Katsoloudi turned home a free-kick at the near post.

Ten minutes later Matt Cruse doubled Ardley’s advantage when he raced away and smashed the ball into the back of the net. Within two minutes of the restart the game was put to bed when Katsoloudi chased down a loose pass, cut inside and curled the ball home from 25 yards.

With 15 minutes remaining the hosts grabbed a lifeline when substitute Teamere Brewster saw his shot parried by Farrow but Wharton was quickest to react and he smashed the ball home. A minute later Cruse was denied the replacement keeper.

Katsoloudi was allowed time to turn and curl an effort around the far post while Bayliss evaded several tackles before being denied by a great block from Cameron Hawtin. Bayliss fired across goal and Katsoloudi was just inches away from completing his hat-trick late on.